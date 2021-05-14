Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids - what to chose for Ciara's fate in The Cost of Betrayal

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druid's final mission you'll be faced with a difficult choice for Ciara during The Cost of Betrayal. The result will decide her final fate and wrap up the events of the expansion. The case could be made for either of the choices you can select from, so it can be hard to decide what the best course of action is. Not unlike the many choices in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's main game, it's ultimately left up to determine how you feel about the character and the situation you're thrown into.

Read on to find out what end choice to make in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druid's Cost of Betrayal quest, what to do with Ciara, and the outcome of that decision in the final mission. It goes without saying that spoilers lie ahead, so be sure you're ready to make the final choice before you go any further.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids Ciara choices

As you'll no doubt already know if you're still with us, the events of the expansion come to a head in The Cost of Betrayal mission. After fighting against Ciara at Tara, she fears that she's always been fated to become the vessel for the Children of Danu's plot. As the key to fabled Lia Fail stone's power, Ciara believes that the only way to truly put an end to it all and prevent the cult from accessing the power is with her own death.

What to choose for Ciara - An honorable death or I can't kill you?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

After this revelation, you're presented with the final choice of the Wrath of the Druids expansion - it's left up to you to decide Ciara's fate.

An Honorable death - If you choose to grant Ciara's wish and give her an honorable death, Eivor tells Ciara that her sacrifice will honor her gods and she thanks you for making the decision. Eivor then kills her with a swift axe blow. King Flann, who watches on, cries out and rushes over to Ciara's side, before hitting the stone with his sword and destroying it to ensure that the bard's sacrifice was not made in vain and the stone's power won't cause harm ever again.

- If you choose to grant Ciara's wish and give her an honorable death, Eivor tells Ciara that her sacrifice will honor her gods and she thanks you for making the decision. Eivor then kills her with a swift axe blow. King Flann, who watches on, cries out and rushes over to Ciara's side, before hitting the stone with his sword and destroying it to ensure that the bard's sacrifice was not made in vain and the stone's power won't cause harm ever again. I can't kill you - If you make this choice, Eivor will spare Ciara's life by reasoning that the stone is the source of the power, and that the situation can be resolved by destroying the stone instead of sacrificing Ciara's life. Ciara destroys the stone, and Flann assures her that he takes back the rash decision to bring about an inquisition against the Druids, and the land she wishes for is secure. Ciara then says goodbye and leaves without telling you where she will go.

Ultimately the stone appears to be destroyed either way, so it's up to you to decide whether or not Ciara needs to be sacrificed to resolve the events of the expansion. The only minor difference is that Ciara's druid friend Deidre will refer to the decision you make in the additional Amber Sun quest, should you decide to finish that up the final mission.

