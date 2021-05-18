Assassins Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids map - all the locations you can visit

There's an all new Wrath of the Druids map in Assassins Creed Valhalla's first DLC, an all new region to explore and uncover in Ireland. But how big is this new map and what can you expect to find and uncover as you explore this fresh country. Coming up we've got the full Wrath of the Druids map revealed in Assassins Creed Valhalla, showing all the things you can find, and giving you a better idea where to head as you strike out in Ireland to see what's there.

Wrath of the Druids map in Assassins Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As you can see, it's not a huge map compared to the main Assassin's Creed Valhalla map but there's plenty to explore and keep you busy for the 13 odd hour run time of the DLC. The game begins in Dublin, in the south east corner with Ulster, Meath, and Connacht completing the four main territories you can visit. There are eight sync points you'll need to climb to fully uncover the map, which includes the usual mix of treasures, mysteries, ports, flying pages, as well as the new Trading Posts and mission giving pigeon coops added by the DLC.

Obviously, as the name suggests, there are druids about and they're wrathy, so keep any eye out for green clouds as you explore as that will tell you you're heading into Druid territory. For the most part, the story will take all through nearly all the map eventually, so don't worry too much about striking out to explore distant corners - you'll probably pass that way eventually. Much like the main game there's nothing worse than spending ages clearing an enemy base for fun, only to head back there later for the story and do it all again.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Spear | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids weapons | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids armor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druid Ciara choice | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Thorstein choice | How to start Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids | How long is Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids