Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids sturgeon - how to find big sturgeon for Rathbride Altar

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids sturgeon are required for an offering to the Rathbride Altar in Meath, but fishing for them is proving to be a problem for some people getting stuck into the first Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion. So if you've stumbled upon Rathbride Altar and need to source five big sturgeon to complete the mystery, let us help. This is everything you need to know about where to find five AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids sturgeon.

Wrath of the Druids sturgeon locations

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Rathbride Altar is found in southern Meath, the second county you'll explore in Ireland. Cross the bridge over the Liffey River to find it, south-east of Lisdurrow and directly east from Ui Neill's Rest. Try to interact with it and it'll require five big sturgeon. Where do you get big sturgeon?

Head to the aforementioned bridge across Liffey River, directly north of Rathbride Altar. This is where you'll find loads of big sturgeon in the water. Don't bother trying to use the fishing line though because chances are, you'll only catch regular sturgeon this way.

The big sturgeon are the ones repeatedly jumping out of the water, essentially taunting you. If you get too close to them in the water though, they'll swim away quickly, so stay by the shore and shoot them in the water with your bow and arrow. It'll take a while but eventually you'll nab yourself five big ones and you can return to Rathbride Altar, offering in tow.

