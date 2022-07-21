Ubisoft delays Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora past March 2023

Ubisoft has announced that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been delayed into the company's next fiscal year, alongside another unannounced premium title.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was previously scheduled to launch sometime this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2023. Ubisoft had three major premium games in line to launch this fiscal year, including Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, both of which now have concrete release dates and seem to be on track for launch. However, the Avatar game is no longer among them.

Ubisoft's next fiscal year runs from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, so expect Frontiers of Pandora to launch sometime within that window. Ubisoft says a "smaller unannounced premium game" has been delayed to the next fiscal year, as well.

"While this additional development time is a reflection of the current ongoing constraints on productions across the industry," Ubisoft says in its earnings report (opens in new tab), "we are hard at work to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure both flexibility for our teams as well as strong productivity while delivering the best experiences to players."

Ubisoft says Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will deliver a "cutting-edge immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-gen technology," and believes that the Avatar brand "represents a major multi-year opportunity" for the company.

The Avatar 2 film, more properly known as Avatar: The Way of Water, is due be released on December 16, 2022.

The next likely venue for more information on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the Ubisoft Forward broadcast on September 10.