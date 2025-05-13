Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra gets delayed to "early 2026" as devs say the extra time will allow for "more polish" and "the best possible experience"
The delay will help the game live up to the devs' "vision"
Bad news, folks – Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, the upcoming action-adventure game starring Captain America and Black Panther during World War 2, just got delayed out of 2025 and into next year.
In a statement posted to Twitter today, developer Skydance confirms that "Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will now be launching in early 2026."
It continues: "Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure that we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision. We have some exciting things in store and look forward to sharing more soon!"
It was only in March that Khary Payton, the actor playing Azzuri (the WW2-era Black Panther) claimed that "we're still planning on 2025" for the game's launch, and more specifically "thinking like a Christmas situation." That's not the case anymore, but it's also not yet clear how long it's been delayed. "Early 2026" is very vague, after all.
This isn't the only delay to push a big game out of 2025 in the last few weeks. At the start of the month, Rockstar Games broke the internet when it announced that GTA 6, which was previously slated for a launch sometime this fall, would instead be arriving on May 26, 2026.
The bittersweet upside to all this is that 2026's slate of games is suddenly looking very exciting – this year has been shaping up to be a massive one for some time now, so at least it spreads things out a bit. News on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has generally been light on the ground up to this point, too, and based on Skydance's new statement, it sounds like we can at the very least expect a bit more of that going forward.
Even without a massive amount of information, it still sounds like a really promising game. It has Uncharted veteran Amy Hennig working on it, for a start, who previously stated that "it's an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love."
In the meantime, be sure to check out our roundup of upcoming Marvel games.
