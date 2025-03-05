Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is still on track for 2025, Black Panther actor claims: "We're thinking like a Christmas situation"

"We want people to play this game and have their entire family sit on the sofa and watch it like they're watching Game of Thrones"

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
(Image credit: Marvel)

We've still only seen the tiniest slices of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, the upcoming action-adventure game from former Uncharted lead Amy Hennig, but the game is apparently still on track for its previously announced 2025 release date. That's according to Khary Payton, the actor portraying Black Panther in the game.

Payton was asked about Marvel 1943's release date by The Direct at MultiCon, an LA charity event for wildfire recovery. "We're still planning on 2025," Payton said. "We're thinking like a Christmas situation." You might want to take Payton's declaration with a grain of salt, as a game's cast would likely be among the last people to be informed of a possible delay, but it's at least good to hear that the game seems to be on track for its previously announced release year.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Star Khary Payton Says Game Is Still Aiming for 2025 Release | Multicon - YouTube Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Star Khary Payton Says Game Is Still Aiming for 2025 Release | Multicon - YouTube
The last we saw of Marvel 1943 was a story trailer made up of in-game cinematics, which was released nearly a full year ago. As you might expect from Hennig, it's big on storytelling. "We want people to play this game and have their entire family sit on the sofa and watch it like they're watching Game of Thrones or The Walking Dead or something," Payton says. "We're looking for just an incredible cinematic experience for everybody. I pinch myself, I still can't believe that it's happening, but it's going to be so good."

Payton also teases that the game will have a broader scope than we've seen so far: "We're going to do some traveling. We're not going to be just sitting in a coffee shop in Paris."

Marvel 1943 is just one of numerous upcoming Marvel games on the horizon, most of which are still something of a mystery, but hopefully we'll start learning a lot more about all of them sooner rather than later.

Marvel's Wolverine and Marvel's Blade are two of the biggest games coming up in general, frankly.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

