The Captain America and Black Panther WW2 game is officially Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, and it's out next year

We've just gotten a new look at the WW2-era Marvel game being led by Uncharted veteran Amy Hennig, first teased back in 2022. It's officially called Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, and it's set to launch next year.

The news was announced as part of today's State of Unreal presentation at the Game Developers Conference, alongside a brand-new story trailer that sets up the stakes. The visuals here are extremely impressive, and Hennig took to the stage after the trailer to confirm that the footage was "all pulled right out of our game, running real-time in Unreal Engine 5, no smoke and mirrors." The presentation also featured a lengthy flyover of an in-game level to illustrate its visual features and hype Unreal.

If you missed the original teaser for this game, in development at Skydance New Media, it sounds like the pitch is basically a Marvel-themed take on Uncharted with an ensemble cast. The four playable characters include Steve Rogers as a young Captain America and Azzuri, T'Challa's grandfather, as Black Panther, as well as Howling Commando Gabriel Jones and Wakandan spy Nanali.

The presentation also confirmed a bit of the cast, as we'll see Drew Moerlein as Captain America, and Khary Payton as Black Panther. Payton's presence in a Marvel project is particularly notable, since he's known for voicing DC hero Cyborg across a vast array of Teen Titans shows, movies, and games, as well as in the Injustice series.

Nanali will be played by Megalyn Echikunwoke, and Jones will be played by Marque Richardson. Two other notable cast members were also confirmed, with Lyne Renée as a French Resistance ally named Jule, and Joel Johnstone as a familiar name in Howard Stark.

This is just one of a massive array of upcoming Marvel games, including the Iron Man and (separate from Marvel 1943) Black Panther titles in development at EA, Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac, and Marvel's Blade from Arkane.

Our list of the best superhero games is about to get a lot more competition.