EA cancelled the open-world Black Panther, but Marvel confirms its 3-game "long-term relationship" with the Iron Man publisher is still on

Despite cancelling the open-world Black Panther game, EA and Marvel have confirmed that their three-game, long-term deal hasn't been affected.

For context, earlier this week, EA pulled the plug on its Black Panther game and shut down developer Cliffhanger Games entirely. And after last year's comments from EA CEO Andrew Wilson about "moving away from development of future licensed IP," some theorized that the publisher's three-game deal with Marvel might have changed.

But a Marvel spokesperson told IGN that there were still, at least, three games in the works with EA at the helm.

"The multi-title, long-term relationship between Marvel Games and EA, a creative collaboration focused on original storytelling with various, beloved Marvel characters, remains strong," Marvel's statement reads. "Development of our console and PC titles, beginning with Marvel's Iron Man, is led by Motive Studios."

As you might remember, Motive Studio was primarily responsible for the excellent Dead Space remake and is now focused on the single-player Iron Man game that also enlisted one of Marvel Comics' funniest and most heartfelt writers. Black Panther was supposed to be the second game as part of the deal, with a third yet to be revealed.

"Our partnership with Marvel remains strong and our multi-title, long-term collaboration continues," EA's statement to IGN reads.

Upcoming Marvel games aren't hard to come by elsewhere, though. Dishonored and Deathloop developers are now working on Marvel's Blade. Insomniac Games is adapting Wolverine, while presumably prepping for whatever comes next in Peter Parker and Miles Morales' story. And Black Panther isn't totally in the ditch - he's teaming up with Captain America in another game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

