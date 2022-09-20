EA confirms it's making a single-player Iron Man game

EA has officially confirmed that its rumored Iron Man game is, indeed, real, and in development at the Montreal-based Motive Studio.

The official announcement (opens in new tab) confirms that this is a "single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game," and it's currently in pre-production. Few other details have been revealed, but EA says "the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark."

Development on the Iron Man game is led by Olivier Proulx, who previously served as senior producer on the well-received Guardians of the Galaxy game at Eidos-Montreal, lead producer on the single-player campaign of Marvel's Avengers, and producer on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Other industry veterans working on the title include Ian Frazier, whose credits include Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning and Mass Effect: Andromeda, Maëlenn Lumineau, previously production director on Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Immortals Fenyx Rising, and JF Poirier, who served as senior producer on the Battlefront 2 single-player campaign and Star Wars: Squadrons.

EA studio Motive is currently at work on the Dead Space remake, due to launch in January 2023. Insider reports have suggested that the Iron Man game is expected to launch sometime before the still-rumored EA Black Panther game, which is a separate project from the recently-confirmed Black Panther and Captain America game.

Christofer Sundberg, co-founder of Just Cause developer Avalanche, recently revealed that his studio was at work at its own Iron Man game before the project was scrapped by Disney.