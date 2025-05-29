EA's canceled Black Panther game supposedly contained Skrulls and had you playing as T'Challa's son Azari

EA has canceled its Black Panther game and shut down the studio that was responsible for making it, Cliffhanger Games. Now, someone is sharing what they claim to be concept art and story details from the project.

Just a quick PSA before we continue: this is not the same as Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, a Black Panther and Captain America game in development at Skydance New Media. As far as we know, that game is still going ahead.

What we know about this canceled game is that it was supposed to be "an original, third-person, single-player Black Panther game in collaboration with Marvel Games."



Head of the studio, Kevin Stephens of Monolith Productions, said: "We're dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game."

Apart from these words on the Cliffhanger website, we didn't have much to go on. But now, as spotted by VGC, one Twitter user took to the platform to write that "this Black Panther game was going to have you play as T'Challa's son and also include the Skrulls as antagonists."

They also share some pictures of what appears to be Wakanda, as well as someone in the Black Panther suit looking over a large holographic map and standing within it in another picture. There's also a pair of colossal gorillas carved into a mountain pathway in one piece of concept art.

Those who participated in a survey were shown a scene where T'challa's son Azari (one of multiple playable characters) was fighting T'challa in ritual combat in a scene VERY similar to the film.It was interrupted by a Skrull ship coming down and T'challa being taken. https://t.co/lNllhiu4VI pic.twitter.com/Zr55lvO3BLMay 28, 2025

The poster also claims: "Those who participated in a survey were shown a scene where T'Challa's son Azari (one of multiple playable characters) was fighting T'Challa in ritual combat in a scene very similar to the film. It was interrupted by a Skrull ship coming down and T'Challa being taken."

This is accompanied by some drawings of what looks to be a very muscular man, some people dressed up for a formal event, and a Skrull. They also share even more supposed concept art.

One picture shows Black Panther outside a lush jungle temple, with spears lining the pathway to a large entrance. There's another picture of what appears to be a large city in Wakanda, with Black Panther standing in front of a soothing water feature, and another featuring more mountainous gorillas. Finally, there's an aerial shot of a craft flying above a city on the edge of a desert.

