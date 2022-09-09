Captain American and Black Panther join forces in a WW2 game

The rumored game featuring Captain America and Black Panther during World War 2 was officially announced during today's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, but sadly Skydance New Media revealed no title and few additional details.

The game will feature four heroes, labeled "king," "captain," "soldier," and "spy." A press release confirms that this is young Steve Rogers as Captain America, and Azurri, T'Challa's grandfather, as Black Panther. The soldier is Gabriel Jones, a member of the Howling Commandos, and the spy is Nanali of the Wakandan Spy Network.

The trailer flies through Paris, settling in an apartment filled with Hydra paraphernalia. We then cut to an implied fight between Captain America and Black Panther. The image at the end of the teaser suggests the game will be split between Paris and Wakanda.

Developed by Skydance New Media, this is the new game under the leadership of Uncharted veteran Amy Hennig. The game was first announced in a press release last year, described as a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure."

In an interview following today's presentation, Hennig says it is "not far off the mark" of her previous work on Uncharted, but she wants to make it "inviting and welcoming for everybody."

Now on stage @amy_hennig and @marcbernardin give some details on their Marvel game #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/4hmZXhHCSJSeptember 9, 2022 See more

"The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience," Hennig said in that press release. "It's an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love."

Check out our big list of new games for 2022 and beyond to keep an eye on.