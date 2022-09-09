Live
Disney and Marvel Games Showcase live coverage - All the news as it happens
Join us as we cover all the latest from the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase
As we hit almost a Gamescom second wind over the next few days, we've got a special Disney and Marvel Games Showcase dropping later today as part of D23 celebrations. It all kicks off at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST today, September 9. We'll be covering the stream live here on GamesRadar+, so stay tuned for the announcements as they come in.
Because this is a Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, we could see anything from Marvel's Midnight Suns to the myriad upcoming Star Wars games that have been confirmed so far but remain pretty darn elusive. So, before the stream kicks off, let's start with what we could see at today's stream.
MARVEL'S MIDNIGHT SUNS
Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab) may have been delayed to an unknown date "before March 2023" but that doesn't mean it's not prime for a spotlight session at today's showcase. We went hands-on with Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab) back in June, but aside from the delay announcement, it's been pretty quiet the last few months. Could 2K and developer Firaxis have something new to show? It feels likely.
AMY HENNIG'S MARVEL GAME
Now, what we do know is that Amy Hennig's Marvel game is getting a "sneak peek" (opens in new tab) at today's event. Announced last October (opens in new tab), the Skydance New Media game is described as a "narrative-drive, blockbuster action-adventure game", but that's basically all we officially know about it. Fans are convinced that the title is a Fantastic Four game (opens in new tab), but a new rumor now suggests that it'll star Black Panther and Captain America during World War 2 (opens in new tab). The studio has teased that it will be an "ensemble" game too, so we're going to have to see what it's all about later.
Interestingly, Marvel itself has teased that today's stream will feature "announcements, trailers, and reveals for new and upcoming games from Marvel Games, Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios". That makes us think we're in for some surprises, but these are some of the games that could feature today – although some are more likely than others.
