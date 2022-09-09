Disney and Marvel Games Showcase live coverage - All the news as it happens

As we hit almost a Gamescom second wind over the next few days, we've got a special Disney and Marvel Games Showcase dropping later today as part of D23 celebrations. It all kicks off at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST today, September 9. We'll be covering the stream live here on GamesRadar+, so stay tuned for the announcements as they come in.

Here's how to watch the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase

Because this is a Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, we could see anything from Marvel's Midnight Suns to the myriad upcoming Star Wars games that have been confirmed so far but remain pretty darn elusive. So, before the stream kicks off, let's start with what we could see at today's stream.