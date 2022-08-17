Fans think Amy Hennig’s Marvel game could be Fantastic Four

Amy Hennig’s upcoming Marvel game might be a Fantastic Four story, fans are speculating.

As pointed out in this Reddit post (opens in new tab), Disney recently revealed that the previously announced Marvel game - currently in development with Skydance New Media and headed by industry veteran Amy Hennig - is an ensemble game. This new titbit of information was revealed in an article (opens in new tab) alerting fans to the upcoming Disney & Marvel games showcase, which is due to take place on September 9.

We already know that Amy Hennig's Marvel game is getting a "sneak peek" at the Disney event next month and if rumors are anything to be believed, we may also now know what Marvel IP the game will focus on. According to the Reddit post, it was previously speculated that the game will either focus on Daredevil, Ant-Man, or the Fantastic Four. All of these properties were put forward as potential contenders due to an episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast - which is hosted by filmmaker Kevin Smith - from 2021.

In the episode, writer Marc Bernardin revealed that he had been working with Hennig at Skydance on a Marvel-related video game project for quite some time now. Being careful as to not give away too much too soon, Smith did reveal in the episode that a few people in the chat had guessed what the project was. Many of the guesses were the Marvel IPs mentioned above and considering the "ensemble" nature of the game, we wouldn’t be surprised if it did turn out to be a Fantastic Four game.

Although it’s always worth taking these theories with a grain of salt, it isn’t too far out of the realm of possibility for this to be the case. We already know that Disney/Marvel has plans to reboot the Fantastic Four film series in Phase 6 of the MCU, so we wouldn’t be surprised if a Fantastic Four game could also be on the cards - especially following the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man and the excitement surrounding its sequel Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the upcoming game Marvel’s Wolverine .

Marvel isn’t the only Disney property that Amy Hennig is working with as of late. The former Uncharted writer is also making a new Star Wars game , also with Skydance New Media. Revealed back in April, there still isn’t much known about this project either just that it could be a revival of the Rebel Alliance-era Project Ragtag.