Amy Hennig's new Star Wars game is reportedly a revival of the Rebel Alliance-era Project Ragtag

Former Uncharted lead Amy Hennig's new Star Wars game is apparently a revival of Ragtag, a game in development at former EA studio Visceral before its closure.

The new claim comes from DualShockers, with information shared by AccountNgt, a leaker posting on Twitter who revealed Star Wars Eclipse before its official showcase. The Twitter user claims that Project Ragtag, which was in development under Hennig's leadership at Visceral, is now essentially getting a second shot at life at Skydance Media.

Recap on the little info I shared on Skydance New Media Star Wars project- Codenamed "Project Walton"- Reportedly based in Rebel Alliance era (Classic Era), Project Ragtag was also in this era, it is maybe some sort of revival of it.Original article: https://t.co/PwPeVLoMyb pic.twitter.com/WThCsyUbudApril 19, 2022 See more

Earlier this week, Hennig and Skydance announced the development of a brand new Star Wars game. This marks Hennig's third try at getting a Star Wars game out into the world, after Star Wars 1313 was canned at LucasArts by the Disney acquisition, and Project Ragtag was cancelled when Visceral was shuttered by EA.

If accurate, then this third Hennig-led Star Wars game might not be so dissimilar to the Visceral project. In fact, the report claims that the new game at Skydance will be set in the Rebel Alliance era of Star Wars, which covers A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.

In fact, the report sheds a little light on the cancelled Project Ragtag, claiming that it was set right before the events of The Empire Strikes Back. The Rebel Alliance era certainly covers events between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, so both projects fall under the same time period. Hennig's new game might be a few years away yet, but there's always other Star Wars games in the works, like the Jedi Fallen Order sequel, to look forward to before then.

Check out our guide to the best Star Wars games if you're looking for games to play in the meantime.