Uncharted director Amy Hennig is making a new Star Wars game

A new Star Wars game is in the works from Uncharted director Amy Hennig, Skydance New Media, and Lucasfilm, they announced today.

This comes almost five years after EA shut down Visceral Games, which at the time was developing a Star Wars project led by Kennig. A couple of years later, Disney revived Lucasfilm Games, ending years of EA exclusivity. Hennig's new, untitled Star Wars game under Skydance New Media doesn't have a trailer or release date yet, but it's being described as a "narrative-driven, action-adventure game featuring an original story."

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure," said Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly. "Their vision for making narrative driven and engaging interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right."

Skydance New Media was formed by Hennig and former EA executive Julian Beak in 2019, with the intent of producing "high-fidelity, richly interactive experiences." Back in October, the studio announced a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure" game based on an original Marvel story, making this new Star Wars game the second project from the young studio.

If it wasn't clear enough already that Hennig is passionate about the Star Wars universe, the acclaimed director made that crystal clear in a statement released today.

"I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly," said Hennig, president, Skydance New Media. "I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love."

