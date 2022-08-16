Amy Hennig's Marvel game is getting a "sneak peek" at a Disney event next month

Marvel and Disney are holding a games-focused showcase next month as part of the D23 Expo, promising updates on projects like Amy Henning’s secretive, upcoming Marvel ensemble game.

The event (opens in new tab) kicks off on September 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 11pm BST and can be streamed on YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab). Simply titled the “Disney & Marvel Games Showcase”, you’re getting “new content” from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games.

Alongside the “all-new announcements”, expect updates on Disney Dreamlight Valley, the recently delayed Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage, and “a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media”, which is the studio where Henning is currently hanging her hat.

Henning’s Marvel game should be a highlight because we haven’t seen much of it. Revealed last October, we know that it’s a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game”, and that’s about it.

Henning initially helped establish Skydance New Media when she joined back in 2019. Alongside the Marvel game, the studio is also working on a “richly cinematic action-adventure game” set in the Star Wars universe.

While it appears that Henning is busy with two Disney games, it’s not the first time the Uncharted creator has worked on the House of Mouse’s IP. She had worked on the Star Wars-related Project Ragtag for several years before it was “left on the shelf” by EA following developer Visceral Games’ closure.

