Uncharted director working on a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure" Marvel game

"I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game"

Marvel Skydance New Media project
A new Marvel action-adventure game is coming from Amy Hennig, the original director of Uncharted, and her new AAA game studio.

Marvel and Skydance New Media jointly revealed the new project today, which the official announcement describes as a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game" which will tell a "completely original story" set in a new take on the Marvel universe. In other words, don't expect an adaptation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but do be very excited about Hennig's new studio taking this on for their first project.

"I can't imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game," Hennig said in the release. "The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It's an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love."

Those aren't many details to go on yet, but Marvel Games head Jay Ong says his group is "excited to share more with Marvel fans when the time is right." It sounds like this is the project Hennig's frequent co-collaborator Todd Stashwick was talking about when he put out a call for applications to join work on Skydance New Media's "story-driven action-adventure game" back in May.

We've been waiting to see what Hennig's next big action-adventure game will be ever since Project Ragtag was sadly canceled while still in development. After Star Wars didn't work out, you could hardly ask for a bigger pop culture phenomenon to take on next than Marvel.

Hopefully we learn more details soon, because this is going to be a big one for our list of new games 2021 and beyond. 

