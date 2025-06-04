Move over Marvel vs. Capcom, PlayStation invited Arc System Works out for drinks and now we're getting a new tag fighter in the absolutely gorgeous Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
When's Mahvel? 2026, apparently
While fighting game fans have been clamoring for a new Marvel vs Capcom, it seems the real successor to those classics has been in the works at BlazBlue and Guilty Gear developer Arc System Works in the form of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. According to a developer interview alongside the announcement, it seems it all got started when PlayStation invited the ArcSys team out for drinks.
Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is a 4v4 tag fighter casting Marvel's heroes in Arc System Works' legendary anime style. The game is due out 2026 on PS5 and PC.
"Generally, a team VS fighting game requires the player to learn multiple characters, but for MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, you only need to master one character in order to play the game," game director and lead battle designer Kazuto Sekine explains in a PlayStation Blog post.
"We have designed the mechanics in such a way that you can perform a variety of actions with either traditional fighting game inputs or simple inputs. With the press of a few buttons, multiple characters can appear on screen to provide backup or attack together – creating a new and exciting team VS battle experience."
The initial roster on display includes the likes of Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Storm, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, and Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), and they all look absolutely incredible with this visual treatment.
"It all started when a friend from PlayStation suddenly messaged 'Hey, want to grab drinks?'" producer Takeshi Yamanaka explained during the announcement video. From there, Arc System Works was asked about its interest in making a Marvel fighting fame.
Marvel fighting games, of course, have quite a legacy thanks to Capcom, which makes ArcSys's sudden takeover of the format downright stunning. But PlayStation's existing relationship with Marvel, the mediocre response to Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, and the incredible success of Marvel Rivals, I guess anything is possible.
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
Check out our full PlayStation State of Play live coverage for more, and stick with us for everything through Summer Game Fest.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.