D23 2022 schedule: Dates, times, and expected announcements from D23 Expo

Disney is gearing up for its biggest event of the year as LucasFilm, Marvel Studios, and Pixar head to Anaheim, California for the D23 2022 Expo. The three-day event will feature major panels from every Disney division. However, we'll be hoping the event will be bringing with it some big film and TV news.

Disney is keeping tight-lipped about what could be announced at the event but there are already rumors we could get Kevin Feige filling out the Marvel slate for Phase 6 as well as some news about Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie. Away from the major panels, there are also plenty of fun additions to the line-up. This includes our first look at the new Zootopia Disney Plus series, a special panel for American Horror Story, and a celebration of TRON.

To get you up to speed, we've compiled a complete guide to the schedule of the event, whether it can be streamed, and what else we’re expecting to find out. And a quick reminder: keep an eye on Gamesradar+, as well as the Total Film Twitter account (opens in new tab), where we’ll be keeping you updated on all the announcements from the ground all weekend.

When is D23 2022?

D23 takes place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. The biggest panels take place across Friday and Saturday, but there’s plenty more on throughout the weekend as well that could wield some interesting news about Disney’s upcoming projects. We’ve compiled our pick of the panels below, and what time they’ll be on in the US and in the UK.

D23 2022 schedule

Friday September 9

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney Legends Awards Ceremony: 10:30am-12pm PT/6.30pm-8pm BST (Hall D23)

The Simpsons panel: 10:45am-11:45am PT/6.45pm-7.45pm BST (Premiere Stage)

ABC’s Home Economics panel: 12:30pm-1:30pm PT/8.30pm-9.30pm BST (Backlot Stage)

Disney and Marvel games showcase: 1pm-2:30pm PT/9pm-10.30pm BST (Premiere Stage)

The All New Mickey Mouse Club reunion event: 2:00 pm-3:00 pm PT/10pm-11pm BST (Archives Stage)

Disney and Pixar panel: 3:30pm-5:30pm PT/11.30pm-1.30am BST (Hall D23)

Saturday September 10

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios panel: 10am-12pm PT/6pm-8pm BST (Hall D23)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur panel: 11:45am-12:45pm PT/7.45pm-8.45pm BST (Hyperion Stage)

Bob’s Burgers: A Conversation with the Cast and Creative Team 12pm-1pm PT/8pm-9pm BST (Backlot Stage)

Magic in the Air: 30 Years of The Muppet Christmas Carol: 1pm-2pm PT/ 9pm-10pm BST (Premiere Stage)

Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza!: 3:30pm-5:15pm PT/11.30pm-1.15am BST (Hall D23)

Sneak Peek at the new Zootopia+ series: 6pm-7pm PT/2am-3am BST (Backlot Stage)

Sunday September 11

(Image credit: FX)

Disney+ Series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder panel: 10:30am-11:30am PT/6.30pm-7.30pm BST (Premiere Stage)

Back to the Grid: 40 Years of TRON Presented by Enterprise: 12pm-1pm PT/8pm-9pm BST (Backlot Stage)

FX's AHS: Behind the Screams 4pm-5pm PT/12am-1am BST (Backlot Stage)

Conversations with Disney Character Voices: 6pm-7pm PT/2am-3am BST (Premiere Stage)

Can you watch D23 2022 panels from home?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Disney will be live-streaming some of the panels from the D23 Expo throughout each day. They’ve released a full schedule here (opens in new tab), but the main highlights will be Disney and Marvel games showcase, a special on the Marvel comics, and a fun trivia quiz to round out the weekend. These will all be available across the D23 social platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.

However, Disney’s major panels on Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel won’t be live-streamed from Anaheim for fans. But don’t worry, Total Film is at the convention so we’ll make sure you get all the information you need to know as soon as it's announced.

What announcements can we expect from D23 2022?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

We’ve already had some huge announcements from Disney this year, after Star Wars Celebration in May and San Diego Comic-Con in July, which means D23 2022 might not be as dramatic. Nevertheless, we’ve rounded up all of the potential updates Disney could be planning for the convention – and spoiler, there are still a lot.

Disney and Pixar

(Image credit: Disney)

One of Disney’s biggest upcoming releases is Strange World so this will likely make an appearance in the panel ahead of its release in November 2022. We’ve only had a short trailer for the animated movie so far, so it’s possible we’ll get some more footage and details about what to expect. Elsewhere, the long-awaited Enchanted sequel Disenchanted is likely also on the slate. The movie is out on Thanksgiving on Disney Plus but we’ve had no trailers yet. Finally, Pixar will probably also shed some light on their next film Elemental. It’s not due out until next year but no cast has been confirmed for the project yet, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Marvel Studios

(Image credit: Marvel)

Given Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is releasing in just a few months time, it seems almost certain some new footage will be released, as well as a potential full-length trailer to match the teaser we got at SDCC. Other potential news that could drop include confirmation that Deadpool 3 is happening, some casting announcements for Blade, and new details about Wonder Man. We might get some casting news for the Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four after Feige dropped dates for both movies during the SDCC panel. There are also some big gaps in Feige’s line-up for Phase 6 releases as well, which may well be filled during the panel.

Lucasfilm

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Lucasfilm will likely give us some updates on its already-announced projects. One thing we’re expecting is the release of the official trailer for The Mandalorian season 3, following its preview at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. Lucasfilm may also make some casting announcements for Ashoka as well as provide some insight into The Acolyte. On the movies slate, we’d expect to hear a bit more about both Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron and Taika Waititi’s so-far untitled movie, including a potential confirmation about both projects’ release dates. Lucasfilm may also have some surprises up its sleeve as well – after all, it was at D23 in 2019 when the Obi-Wan Kenobi series was confirmed. There's also the chance of an Indiana Jones 5 trailer – if we're lucky. The movie has been confirmed for 2023 but it is still untitled, so D23 could be a prime opportunity to find out more.

20th Century Studios

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Avatar 2: The Way of Water will be landing at the end of the year and given this is set to be one of Disney’s biggest releases of the year, we’d expect to hear or see a bit more about it.

