Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date, trailer, cast, and more

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may be almost here, but much of the movie is still a complete mystery. Kevin Feige did reveal at San Diego Comic-Con that the film will close Marvel Phase 4 and unveiled its first trailer – which teases a new Black Panther, along with a massive conflict between Wakanda and the underwater kingdom of Talocan ruled by Namor.

We've rounded up all there is to know about Black Panther 2 right here, from who's who in the cast, the lowdown on that emotional first trailer, and everything the plot might cover. We've also got quotes from Martin Freeman, who reprises his role in the film, and Feige himself to pore over.

Wakanda Forever will be hitting theaters this November 11, 2022. That's over four years since Black Panther released back in February 2018, so it's been a long time coming. The film was originally set to come out in May 2022, but was delayed as multiple Marvel movies moved due to the pandemic.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer arrived at San Diego Comic-Con

The first Black Panther 2 trailer for the film was unveiled at SDCC, and it revealed a Wakanda in mourning for King T'Challa. Familiar faces like Nakia, Okoye, M'Baku, Ayo, Queen Ramonda, and Shuri appear in the footage, while newcomer Riri Williams also gets an introduction – and a tease of her eventual transformation into Ironheart. Plus, the trailer finally confirms the persistent rumor that Namor will be the antagonist of the film. Oh, and there's a new Black Panther, too…

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast: everyone returning for the sequel

Tragically, Chadwick Boseman died of cancer in 2020. Marvel has been clear that he won't be recast, which means Wakanda Forever will not include a new actor as King T'Challa. Letitia Wright is back as T'Challa's younger sister Shuri, though, with Danai Gurira also returning as the Dora Milaje's Okoye, and Lupita Nyong'o back as the Wakandan spy Nakia. Plus, Ryan Coogler returns to the director's chair.

Angela Bassett is also back as T'Challa's mother Ramonda, while Winston Duke returns as M'Baku, Florence Kasumba returns as Dora Milaje warrior Ayo, and Martin Freeman reprises his role of Everett Ross. Daniel Kaluuya, however, will not be returning due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror movie Nope.

Newcomers to the cast include Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, who will soon be starring in her own Disney Plus show Ironheart. In Marvel comics, Riri is a genius who built her own version of the Iron Man suit.

I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel has also joined the line-up as Aneka, who in the comics is leader of the Dora Milaje. She can be glimpsed in the trailer, involved in a battle of some kind. Tenoch Huerta, meanwhile, will be playing Namor, king of the underwater realm of Talocan (not Atlantis, as in the comics) – he's the antagonist of the movie, though why he comes to blows with Wakanda is a mystery for now.

Another person who most likely isn't back, though, is Michael B. Jordan. He's previously put the odds of a Killmonger return as low as two out of 10 .

Next Black Panther: potential spoilers for who's under the suit!

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There's a lot of mystery surrounding who's under the Black Panther suit in the sequel. After Marvel announced that recasting T'Challa was off the table, attention turned to who could fill Boseman's mighty place. And while speculation is rampant, a new Lego set – of all things – may have revealed who's under the suit in Wakanda Forever. **Warning: potential spoilers for Black Panther 2 ahead**

According to fan site The Brick Fan (opens in new tab), three new Lego sets will be released in October. One of these shows Shuri wearing what appears to be the Black Panther costume, along with the gold accents that we saw on the suit in the trailer. The set that sees Shuri in the suit is titled Shuri’s Sunbird, and comes with figures of Riri Williams/Ironheart, Nakia, and the evil Attuma. Seeing as Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia was a favorite to be the next Black Panther, but is pictured alongside Shuri in the suit, it seems that T'Challa's super-smart sister is the new Black Panther.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

We know surprisingly little about the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot, considering the film is out in just a few months. Thanks to the trailer, there are some clues about where the sequel is headed, though. For one thing, Wakanda is mourning King T'Challa , and Queen Ramonda has taken the throne. T'Challa's superhero mantle lives on as someone else is wearing the Black Panther suit.

There's also trouble brewing between Wakanda and the underwater kingdom of Talocan (rooted in the mythical Aztec paradise Tlālōcān and changed from the comics' Atlantis), ruled by Namor. Again, why that might be is a mystery, but it's possible that the armed militia we see in the trailer has something to do with it. Wakanda and Atlantis have come to blows in the comics before, too, so the film might take inspiration from these storylines – you can read about the comics history of the war between Black Panther and Namor through the link.

The film also has an official synopsis: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Kevin Feige has also revealed that Black Panther 2 ends Marvel Phase 4. That doesn't give us any direct plot clues, but it does seem to hint that the film might provide closure to this stage of the MCU before all attention turns to Kang the Conqueror, Marvel's next Thanos-level villain, set to loom over Phase 5 and 6.

As for how Riri Williams figures into the plot of Wakanda Forever, that's a complete unknown for now, but her debut in the movie comes ahead of her solo Disney Plus show Ironheart. In the trailer, she's hammering a heart out of some metal… could this be her first superhero suit? Time will tell, but merchandise for the movie reveals Riri in a flying supersuit of some kind. Set photos from the film have also revealed Riri looking more casual – and it seems Shuri and Okoye visit the young genius at MIT, too.

When the film arrives, we should also expect the unexpected, according to Martin Freeman: "Some of it was really – some of it's very odd, and I think [Coogler] could see by the reaction on my face some of the things he was saying… He kept sort of stopping, and going... He kept on saying, 'Stay with me, but this is going to work.'"

The film will also honor Boseman. "It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Kevin Feige has said of the sequel. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

And that's a wrap on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While you wait for November 11, check out our breakdown of all the movies potentially coming in Marvel Phase 6.