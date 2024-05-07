After a year of Xbox execs celebrating Hi-Fi Rush as a "break out hit" and saying "we don't quit" on games like Redfall, everyone wants to know what changed

Earlier today, Microsoft confirmed it was shutting down a number of studios, including Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks and Redfall developer Arkane Austin. Now, players, journalists, and industry figures are looking back on the celebratory comments Xbox executives have been making about both games over the past year and wondering what's changed.

Shortly after the surprise launch of Hi-Fi Rush, reports began to circulate that the game was failing to meet some of Xbox's internal expectations. Xbox marketing VP Aaron Greenberg was quick to push back on those reports at the time, saying that "Hi-Fi RUSH was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations. We couldn’t be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered with this surprise release."

It's now clear that Xbox could perhaps have been a bit happier with Tango, and Greenberg's tweet in particular is getting raked over the coals in light of the studio's shutdown and all the developers now left looking for work.

Word of warning for any Xbox studios planning to release a “break out hit” in the near future, jfc.“We couldn’t be happier”!Just the most brutal, senseless way to treat people’s livelihoods. https://t.co/WpDCAp70IwMay 7, 2024

And yet it was not enough.What WILL be enough for you, Xbox? What do you have to do at an Xbox Game Studio to keep your job and your studio? Because apparently making breakout hit games isn't enough. What is? Can you tell us? @XboxP3 https://t.co/kr5wufAPpnMay 7, 2024

Redfall was certainly not the critical darling that Hi-Fi Rush was, but developer Arkane Austin is - or rather, was - a storied studio and Xbox executives had repeatedly pledged to support the studio as it worked to improve the game. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said he was a "huge supporter" of the studio, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty said the studio was staying open, and former Bethesda publishing lead Pete Hines said "We don't quit or abandon stuff just because it didn't start right." All of those quotes are getting a lot of play on social media right now.

How can you believe a company when they say these things and then a year later shut down those studios.What a clown show over there. pic.twitter.com/VLBHe9DDfCMay 7, 2024

Matt Booty last June: "[Arkane Austin staying open] is the plan right now. They are hard at work on updates and continued content for Redfall.”Pete Hines in September: "We don't quit or abandon stuff just because it didn't start right." pic.twitter.com/QvXJzxRWkKMay 7, 2024

Remember when Microsoft said this?Well, it was bullshit. pic.twitter.com/j8qIqncPOOMay 7, 2024

