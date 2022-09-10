Marvel and Star Wars D23 panel LIVE – every new announcement as it happens

Refresh

Marvel Studios is here What does Kevin Feige have in store for us? We're about to find out as he's just strode on stage.

Indiana Jones 5 The Star Wars section of the panel appears to be over. Don't be too sad, though, because Indiana Jones is a fitting replacement. Director James Mangold and star Harrison Ford are here to talk all about Indy 5. A trailer was shown (we're waiting with bated breath for it to appear online) which wowed the crowd. Lots of high-speed chases on planes, trains, and horseback. An emotional Harrison Ford take to the stage to say "we have a really human story to tell, as well as a *movie* that will kick your ass"

The first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 is here! It's got fireworks, Babu Frik, and disconcerting looks aplenty from Bo-Katan. It seems this season, which is set for 2023, will focus on the battle for Mandalore and the question of whether Din Djarin is really a Mandalorian anymore. Curiously, the series had shed its original release window of February 2023 for simply '2023'. Should we be worried? That's a question for another day. For now: enjoy Grogu. "You are a Mandalorian no more."The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming in 2023 on @DisneyPlus.

The Mandalorian season 3 Don't worry, they didn't forget about Mando. Dave Filoni speaks of the "great privilege" of taking fans to this trip in a galaxy far, far away, while writer/director Rick Famuyiwa paid tribute to how much Star Wars means to him. "The stories of Star Wars have shaped my life as a person and a filmmaker. It's been an incredible full story moment to be able to tell stories in this world," Famuyiwa says. The cast is also addressing the panel, with Giancarlo Esposito channeling his inner Moff Gideon for his time on the microphone. Giancarlo Esposito: "LONG LIVE THE EMPIRE!" Katee Sackhoff: "I've played this character for almost 10 years now.. I'm so excited for you guys to see this season because I've seen it and it's CRAZY"

Alongside Ahsoka we've got Spider-Man director Jon Watts talking all about Skeleton Crew, the new Star Wars series starring Jude Law. Jon Favreau's joining Filoni on stage. "I get to be down there in the set with Dave, and it's remarkable what they're able to accomplish… seeing the lightsaber battles come to life, it's amazing action " says Favreau

Ahsoka is always a highlight, no matter what piece of Star Wars media she pops up in. She's getting her own live-action show and will be played once again by Rosario Dawson. D23 has given us the first real look at the series, too, which is set for Disney Plus in 2023. Jon Favreau is out here teasing "lightsaber battles" too, in case there was ever any doubt. Jon Favreau's joining Filoni on stage. "I get to be down there in the set with Dave, and it's remarkable what they're able to accomplish… seeing the lightsaber battles come to life, it's amazing action " says Favreau

Tales of the Jedi trailer Everyone's fave Dave Filoni, executive creative director over at Lucasfilm, has now taken to the stage. And, yes, he's wearing his trademark hat. Filoni reveals that Tales of the Jedi, a series of six shorts, is coming on October 26. The Bad Batch season 2, meanwhile, premieres on January 4, 2023. Check out the new trailer for Tales of the Jedi (which features Baby Ahsoka) below. Two Stories of Fate. One Destiny. #TalesOfTheJedi is coming to @DisneyPlus. All six Original shorts are streaming on October 26. "I wrote this six shorts, three about Ahsoka Tano…" says Filoni

Willow... has a flamethrower? Checks out. Fantasy is all the rage at the moment - House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power say hello - so we're very much on board with another, seemingly more whimsical, slice of adventuring. Watch the new trailer below. This November, the magic returns ✨ Watch the new trailer for #Willow, an epic new Original series streaming only on @DisneyPlus.

Willow has even thrown in a surprise casting announcement for good measure. Joining Warwick Davis, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, and Joanne Whalley on stage is Christian Slater. "Getting to a part of this show was an absolute dream come true. I've grown up watching [Warwick]," Slater says.

Willow is here! Warwick Davis steps on stage to introduce the new series, which serves as a sequel to the 1988 cult classic. It's set to land on Disney Plus on November 30.

New Andor trailer debuts at D23 Andor looks in-freakin'-credible. Don't believe us? The new Andor trailer just dropped, having just been shown at D23. Watch the first sparks of hope flicker to life as Diego Luna's Rogue One revolutionary starts down a path that will put him in the Empire's crosshairs... All for the Rebellion. Watch the brand-new trailer for #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, and experience the three-episode premiere streaming September 21, only on @DisneyPlus.

More Andor deets are trickling in from the panel. The show, which debuts on Disney Plus on September 21, will be about "the awakening of a revolutionary" according to star Diego Luna. We also delve deeper into the politicking of the Empire through the lens of Mon Mothma. "This time we get to meet and explore [Mon Mothma] as a woman dealing with the dark shadows of Imperial politics," says Genevieve O'Reilly. Luna also described the project as a "gigantic film." Diego Luna: "On this one I had a chance to be there from beginning to end [as producer and actor]… This is like a 12 episode film. It's a gigantic film."

Andor kicks off the D23 panel Andor is first up and it's being described as a "24-episode spy thriller." Yes, a second season has already been greenlit and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says it's close to starting production.

Walt Disney Chairman Alan Bergman is here to unveil the new Disney 100 logo and "100 years of wonder" motto. Kathleen Kennedy is now on stage to introduce the Lucasfilm portion of the panel. Fingers crossed for more Grogu...

Five minutes to go... Excited? Nervous? While we aren't expecting as many surprises as San Diego Comic-Con, the two-hour panel should still deliver the goods. In terms of realistic announcements, both Loki season 2 and Ahsoka are currently filming so don't expect too much from them outside of minor teasers and announcements. Fantastic Four casting is the big news on everyone's lips. John Kransinski was a frontrunner for the longest time but his quick cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have paved the way for another version of the character to appear in the MCU's Earth-616 instead. Thunderbolts, announced earlier this year, could also reveal its cast. We predicted The Thunderbolts lineup already and (hopefully) won't be too embarrassed looking back on that later today. What else is on our wishlist? Indiana Jones 5 should be here in some capacity, and there's been plenty of buzz around what could be Harrison Ford's last crack at the whip.

If you believe the Marvel rumor mills, we could be getting everything from a Deadpool 3 reveal to Denzel Washington rocking up to the MCU as Dracula. Yes, really. Whatever happens next, expect several internet-breaking announcements. Things in a galaxy far, far away, however, might be a little more muted by comparison. There are currently no movies being filmed (though several are planned), though we expect to hear more from The Mandalorian season 3 seeing as how that's only five months away now. 20th Century Studios, too, could bring the goods. More Alien, perhaps?