First look at Pixar's Elemental unveiled at D23

Pixar revealed a first look at its new animated movie Elemental at D23. The footage was shown behind closed doors and has not been revealed online – however, we were in the room, and can report that the movie is visually somewhere between Inside Out and Zootopia.

A sizzle-reel showcased the movie, focussing on the visuals and the two leads, Ember and Wade, who are voiced by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, and represent fire and water – you can see them above. Director Peter Sohn introduced the new Pixar film, explaining that it was inspired by his parents who moved to New York.

According to the movie's official synopsis, Elemental follows an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. Directed by The Good Dinosaur helmer Peter Sohn, the movie is inspired by his childhood in New York City.

(Image credit: Disney)

"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," Sohn previously said. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams – all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That’s what led me to Elemental."

He added: "Our story is based on the classic elements – fire, water, land, and air. Some elements mix with each other, and some don’t. What if these elements were alive?"

Elemental is set to be released on June 16, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming movies on the horizon, this year and beyond.