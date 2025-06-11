Incredibles 3 will be the first movie in the Pixar superhero series not directed by Brad Bird, but he's still involved

Incredibles 3 has found its director in Elemental helmer Peter Sohn (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Brad Bird directed the 2004 original and its 2018 sequel, but he's still involved in the threequel: he's writing the script and on board as a producer.

The third Incredibles movie was announced at D23 in August 2024, but not much is known about the threequel just yet and this director reveal is the first official update we've had in almost a year.

Sohn worked on the first two Incredibles films as an animator and story consultant and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Bird and Pixar's chief creative officer Pete Docter personally chose him to take the reins for round three.

He made his directorial debut with 2015's The Good Dinosaur, and his 2023 follow-up Elemental received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature and became a sleeper hit at the box office. Outside of the director's chair, Sohn has also worked on Finding Nemo, Ratatouille, WALL-E, Up, and more.

The Incredibles follows Bob and Helen Parr, AKA Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, a secretly superpowered family trying to live a quiet, suburban life in a world where the government has outlawed superheroes. However, Bob can't shake his desire to help people, which ultimately gets his family into a whole lot of trouble… The voice cast includes Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Vowell.

Incredibles 3 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the other upcoming Disney movies to add to your watchlist.