First Avatar 3 footage is being called "pure James Cameron wow" with "jaw-dropping visuals"

The Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer screened behind closed doors at CinemaCon, and those lucky enough to see it were blown away.

According to Gizmodo, the footage shows a fiery, mid-air battle between the Wind Traders and the Ash people, with the Ash tribe shooting flaming arrows and burning the Wind Traders' vessels. It also looks like the Ash people side with Quaritch and the other humans, while the trailer ends with a showdown between Neytiri and the Ash people's leader.

"First footage from Avatar: Fire and Ash was pure James Cameron wow. Some slow, calm, beauty shots of the wind tribe. Lots of vibrant, intense stuff with the fire tribe. Culminates in battle on floating rocks in the middle of some disaster. Just massive stuff," said Gizmodo's Germain Lussier.

"First impressions of #AvatarFireAndAsh James Cameron unleashes jaw-dropping visuals, breathtaking action sequences, and epic battles on a whole new scale. The Ash People emerge as a fierce and awe-inspiring tribe that commands every frame they're in. This looks amazing!" says The Movie Podcast's Anthony Gagliardi.

"Avatar Fire & Ash features two new tribes. The footage we saw had amazing aerial sequences, underwater, beautiful nighttime shots, a volcano Jake being peak dad and Tulkun sighting. Absolutely cannot wait to be back at Pandora," says Off Screen Central's Kenzie Vanunu.

Director James Cameron also appeared via video, since he's busy finishing the third movie in New Zealand as we speak, and teased “increased emotional heart and soul" in the threequel (H/T The Hollywood Reporter).

Avatar 3 arrives this December 19. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies of the year to get planning your theater trips.