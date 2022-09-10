Pixar announces new outer space adventure movie Elio at D23

Disney showcased a whole bunch of things at D23 Expo 2022, a Comic Con-like event that saw the studio tease its upcoming projects. There were first-look teases of confirmed movies like Disenchanted and Elemental and surprise confirmations of titles such as Inside Out 2 – and there were also a few brand new things announced, too, including Elio from Pixar.

Directed by Coco's Adrian Molina, the animation is set to follow the titular 11-year-old (voiced by Obi-Wan Kenobi's Yonas Kibreab), as he struggles to fit in at school. Elio's life gets turned upside down, though, when he finds himself transported into outer space, meets a load of aliens, and gets mistaken for Earth's the intergalactic Ambassador for our planet Earth.

You’re invited on Disney and Pixar’s newest adventure... ELIO.Meet Elio: A boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for our planet Earth.😮 pic.twitter.com/D9yN5MwaqJSeptember 10, 2022 See more

America Ferrera, who was onstage to share the plot details and first-look image, voices Elio's mother, who runs a top secret military project – and is one day tasked with decoding a strange signal. "Olga is super-confident, smart and can hold her own in any situation," the Superstore star said of her character. "She speaks to me in so many ways as a mother. And of course, with my advanced mathematical degree, I can finally put it to use. Don't Google it." Brave's Mary Alice Drumm is on board as producer.

While Disney Pixar has yet to carve out an official release date, Elio is expected to release in cinemas in spring 2024. This was far from the only announcement at D23. The Lion King prequel directed by Barry Jenkins was confirmed to focus on Mufasa, while the first footage from the live-action The Little Mermaid was released. While we wait for more news, check out our breakdown of the most exciting upcoming movies set to release throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.