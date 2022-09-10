Inside Out 2 confirmed at D23 2022 by Amy Poehler

Inside Out 2 is officially happening. As part of D23 Expo 2022, Pixar confirmed the sequel to the 2015 movie is on the way. Amy Poehler, who voiced Joy in the original, announced the news onstage to close out the Pixar section of the presentation.

Kelsey Mann is directing the film, while Meg LeFauve returns to pen the script. Mark Nielsen produces. Riley, who was 11 years old in the original film, is now a teenager in the follow-up. While details beyond that are still scarce, new emotions will be added to the line-up for the sequel.

Released in 2015, Inside Out centers on Joy, Disgust (Mindy Kaling), Anger (Lewis Black), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and Fear (Bill Hader) – otherwise known as the emotions inside Riley's (Kaitlyn Dias) mind. After the youngster's parents uproot their life and move across the country to San Francisco, Riley struggles to adjust to her new surroundings, forcing the gang to try and manage her overwhelming feelings.

This was far from the only announcement at D23. The Lion King prequel directed by Barry Jenkins was confirmed to focus on Mufasa, while the first footage from the live-action The Little Mermaid is also here. There's also a Disenchanted trailer, a new Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, and a first look at upcoming Pixar film Elemental.

Inside Out 2 doesn't have a firm release date just yet, but it will arrive in 2024. While we wait for more news, check out our breakdown of the most exciting upcoming movies coming out way throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.