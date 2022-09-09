New Hocus Pocus 2 trailer sees the return of the Sanderson Sisters

Hocus Pocus 2 has a new trailer. The new footage from the sequel was revealed as part of D23, the ongoing conference in LA that's dedicated to all things Disney.

The new movie brings back Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters, 29 years after the original. They're not the only witches in town, as they meet two 16-year-olds – played by Whitney Peak Belissa Escobedo –who are coming to terms with their own powers. Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham's also in the movie as the witch who gave the Sandersons their powers.

The long-awaited sequel to the Disney cult classic is heading to Disney Plus later this month, on September 30.

This may not be the last we see of the sisters – director Anne Fletcher recently told SFX magazine that there's room for a sequel. "I have definitely kept it wide open for any sequel," she said. "Now it’s really up to them if they want to do it. I can’t say anything other than yes, it is left open. Will they do it? I don’t know, they haven’t even talked about it, that I can be honest with you."

Producer Lynn Harris also teased a potential follow-up: "There’s always potential. It’s a movie about magic and witches. Those things are timeless, aren’t they? A multiverse of witches!"

You can read more about Hocus Pocus 2 in the Chucky issue of SFX Magazine (opens in new tab), on newsstands now. For even more from SFX, sign up for the newsletter, sending all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.