Hocus Pocus 2 leaves the series "wide open for any sequel", says director

Hocus Pocus 2 – the long-awaited sequel to the beloved Disney classic – has been almost 30 years in the making. Viewers will finally be able to watch it at the end of this month on Disney Plus as the spooky season kicks off. However, while we're undoubtedly pleased to have the Sanderson sisters back, one major question remains over if we’ll have to wait as long for another return.

Well, not if director Anne Fletcher has anything to do with it. "I have definitely kept it wide open for any sequel," the director tells SFX magazine in the new issue, featuring Chucky on the cover. "Now it’s really up to them if they want to do it. I can’t say anything other than yes, it is left open. Will they do it? I don’t know, they haven’t even talked about it, that I can be honest with you."

Producer Lynn Harris is also open to the suggestion, teasing: "There’s always potential. It’s a movie about magic and witches. Those things are timeless, aren’t they? A multiverse of witches!"

For now, though, the pair are focused on making Hocus Pocus 2 enjoyable for fans both old and new. Fletcher explains that while this is a "very different movie" to the original, she hopes it brings joy.

"Escape to that thing that you fell in love with in that movie," the director urges. "Hopefully now in 2022, it brings you back to a happier time in the world, a happier time in your life that you continue in your Halloween tradition. I hope I was able to bring that essence and that nostalgia back, and the silliness and the joy that the witches bring us and a whole bunch of other treats that are in there."

