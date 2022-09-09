First Disenchanted trailer sees Amy Adams' Giselle bring magical mayhem to the suburbs

The first trailer for Enchanted sequel Disenchanted is finally here thanks to D23 – and it sees Amy Adams' Giselle get into all sorts of magic-based trouble as she tries to adjust to life in the suburbs. Set fifteen years after its predecessor, the teaser (which you can watch above) sees Giselle and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) ditch New York City – with teen daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and their new baby in tow – in favor of Monroeville.

Before long, Giselle finds herself clashing with community head Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph) and Morgan, too, which prompts her to wish that their lives were perfect. The spell backfires, though, and she can't stop altering reality. Will those around her be able to snap her out of it before the clock strikes midnight and all is changed forever?

Happily never after.#Disenchanted, an Original movie, starts streaming November 24 on @DisneyPlus.

James Marsden and Idina Menzel are also back for the follow-up, and will be seen onscreen alongside newbies Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Kolton Stewart, and Oscar Nunez.

Released in 2007, Enchanted centers on Giselle (Adams), a relentlessly cheery young woman who falls in love with a prince. But their romance hits a snag when, prior to the couple's wedding, Edward's evil stepmother Narissa (Susan Sarandon) pushes Giselle down a well and sends her from their fairytale-esque Andalasia to the concrete-filled New York City.

There, she meets cynical divorce lawyer Robert and eventually the polar-opposite pair develop a fondness for one another – something that's complicated by Giselle still being betrothed to Prince Edward (Marsden) and Robert's long-term relationship with Nancy (Menzel).

Of course, this is a Disney movie, and everyone got their happy endings in one way or another. Though the sequel's promo suggests that there's more to each of their Ever Afters than we originally believed.

Disenchanted is set to release on November 24, exclusively on Disney Plus.