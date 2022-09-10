First Loki season 2 footage shown behind closed doors at D23

The first footage for Loki season 2 was shown exclusively behind closed doors during the Marvel panel at D23 – luckily, though, Total Film was on the ground in LA to give you the rundown of our first official look at the new installment of the Marvel series.

The footage has a creepy vibe to it – at one point, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) unveils the face of Kang (Jonathan Major) behind a wall in the TVA and shows it to Mobius (Owen Wilson). Loki says he saw terrible, awful things being ripped across time. Consider us intrigued.

It was also revealed during the panel that Indiana Jones and Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast for season 2 in an undisclosed role. "Wait, is this not the Indiana Jones panel?" he joked (he played Short Round in Temple of Doom), as he joined co-stars Hiddleston, Wilson, and Sophia DiMartino on stage. It was also confirmed that the season will tie into the Multiverse Saga in a big way.

Loki season 2 will also see the return of Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer and Eugene Cordero as Casey, AKA Hunter K-5E. Rafael Casal has also been cast in a major but still undisclosed role.

All six episodes of season 2 will be written by Eric Martin, while Moon Knight helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will direct the majority of the season.

Loki season 2 will be released on Disney Plus sometime in mid-2023, as part of Marvel Phase 5.