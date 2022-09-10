Marvel has unveiled the cast for Thunderbolts, the last installment of Marvel Phase 5 – and it's a who's who of MCU favorites, with Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, and Sebastian Stan to star in the movie, along with Hannah John-Kamen and Olga Kurylenko.

Marvel also released some concept art giving us a sneak peek of the full Thunderbolts line-up. In the comics, the Thunderbolts are a group of supervillains (or characters that have been antagonists at one point or another within the MCU) who go on government missions.

September 10, 2022

We've previously seen Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Louis-Dreyfus) recruit the disgraced John Walker (Russell) for an unknown project at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, before doing the same with Yelena (Pugh) in the post-credits scene after Black Widow.

As for the rest of the cast, Harbour and Kurylenko will be reprising their Black Widow roles as Alexei Shostakov, AKA Red Guardian, and Antonia Dreykov, AKA Taskmaster, while Stan will be back as Bucky Barnes, AKA the Winter Soldier, and John-Kamen will reprise her Ant-Man and the Wasp role as Ava Starr, AKA Ghost.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige first announced the movie at San Diego Comic-Con back in July. Black Widow writer Eric Pearson is set to pen the script, with Jake Schreier directing. Filming is due to start early next year.

Thunderbolts is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024. For more from D23, here's everything announced at the Star Wars and Marvel panel, along with our guides to the D23 schedule and everything announced at the D23 Disney and Pixar panel.