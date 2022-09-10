Tim Blake Nelson returning as The Leader from Incredible Hulk in Captain America 4

Some 14 years after he first appeared in the MCU, Tim Blake Nelson is finally returning to the series. He originally played The Leader in The Incredible Hulk opposite Edward Norton – and, because that movie is widely seen as the forgotten child of the Marvel universe thanks to being a Universal release, Nelson was not expected to ever come back. However, he will return in Captain America: New World Order, the fourth Captain America movie.

The news was announced at D23, where Nelson was present to reveal his return. He was alongside the new Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie, who said "I’m nervous, I’m excited" about the upcoming Marvel movie.

It was also confirmed that we can expect Top Gun star Danny Ramirez, who appeared in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, to have an expanded role going forward in the MCU. For more on The Leader, and his potentially big role in the MCU, check out our explainer on his comic book origins.

The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah will direct a script from Falcon and Winter Soldier writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. It's set to reach cinemas on May 3, 2024.

