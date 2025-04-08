Tom Hiddleston finally addresses his Avengers: Doomsday casting: "It’s been an extraordinary chapter in my life playing Loki, and it's not over yet"

After Marvel’s recent hours-long Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement confirmed Tom Hiddleston’s involvement in the next Avengers, the MCU star has broken his silence on his impending return as Loki.

"Very excited," said Hiddleston to TikTok star Max Balegde, in response to how he is feeling about starring in the Marvel Phase 6 flick. "It’s been an extraordinary chapter in my life playing Loki, and it's not over yet."

The God of Mischief’s return came as a bit of a shock as many of us thought that we had seen the last of Hiddleston’s Loki after the final season of Disney Plus’ popular TV show Loki season 2 in 2023. Not only is the darker son of Odin returning, but his brother Thor is also set to star in Doomsday. That’s right, after 15 years, Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth’s Norse god siblings could be reunited on the big screen.

The duo joins 25 other stars set to reprise their Marvel roles in Avengers: Doomsday, from a whole host of X-Men, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto, a chunk of both the Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast, and Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom. That’s not all as Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the already vast cast list is not complete, and more names are set to follow.

However, being one of the already announced cast members has taken a weight of Hiddleston’s shoulders. "It's really remarkable, actually, that I can talk about it because mostly I'm in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything," added the star. "It’s strange, you know you have to be disciplined about carrying this secret around."

Doomsday does not yet have an official synopsis, but is currently in production in London. Joe and Anthony Russo are making their MCU return to direct, with Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely penning the script.

Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters on May 1, 2026. For more, see our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, or keep up with other upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading your way.