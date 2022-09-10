Secret Invasion trailer features first look at Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke

Marvel has unveiled the first trailer for Secret Invasion, the long-awaited series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury at D23. The thrilling first look featured Olivia Colman in action, as well as glimpses at Emilia Clarke's new character and Cobie Smulders playing Maria Hill once again.

The trailer gives off serious spy-thriller vibes as it unveils a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. It begins with Hill bringing Fury back to Earth as the Skrulls are causing issues.

"For years, you've been avoiding Earth," she says. "I've called for your help plenty of other times. You're content to let those calls go to voicemail." Fury then ominously acknowledges: "Well, this is different." He then calls a meeting with Rhodey (Don Cheadle) as it seems something is going on with the security detail.

We also get multiple versions of Kingsley Ben-Adir appearing, Colman's character warning Fury about the fight ahead, and Clarke's character saying that "this is just the beginning". The chilling trailer ends with Fury warning that the enemy is after him as he's standing in the way of something they "really want". Just what this is, we don't know.

We don't have a release date for Secret Invasion yet, but it seems like it will be out in 2023. Check out our guide to every one of the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows. For more from D23, here's everything announced at the Star Wars and Marvel panel, along with our guides to the D23 schedule and everything announced at the D23 Disney and Pixar panel.