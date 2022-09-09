Marvel's Midnight Suns release date now set for December after multiple delays

By Austin Wood
published

For PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X that is

Marvel's Midnight Suns
An updated Marvel's Midnight Suns release date was announced at today's Disney and Marvel showcase: the XCOM-like strategy RPG is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on December 2, 2022. 

Midnight Suns was previously delayed from spring 2022 to October 2022, and as Take-Two announced in a recent earnings report, it was then pushed deeper into the FY23 period. Today's news puts a firm date to the new-gen and PC versions of the game, but last-gen consoles – especially the Nintendo Switch, which has always appeared extra behind – are still in limbo. 

As we said in our Marvel's Midnight Suns hands-on preview, Firaxis has cooked up a compelling strategy game that hides an almost life sim-like RPG. Combat is turn-based and governed by a card system that feels like a streamlined Slay the Spire, and you can also interact with heroes off the battlefield to develop (non-romantic) relationships that can unlock new abilities. There are more than a few JRPG mechanics to Midnight Suns, and as director Jake Solomon told us when we visited Firaxis, that's very deliberate. 

Marvel's Midnight Suns is pretty thoroughly trailer-ed out at this point; we've basically just been waiting on a final release date for several months, so here's hoping this December date sticks and the "later date" for last-gen platforms doesn't come too late.

Marvel's Midnight Suns may not have happened at all without XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, a massive expansion that pushed Firaxis deeper into the type of narrative structure that it's building on in its partnership with Marvel. 

