Marvel's Midnight Suns now coming by March 2023 on new-gen consoles, "TBA" for old-gen machines

Strategy RPG Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed a second time, and is now set to launch sometime before March 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

"We have made the decision to move back the launch timing of Marvel's Midnight Suns to ensure the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our fans," Take-Two Interactive says as part of its latest financial results report (opens in new tab). "The title will launch later this fiscal year on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions will follow at a later date."

Take Two's fiscal year ends on March 31, 2023, so the new-gen version of Midnight Suns would be set to launch sometime before that date. It was previously scheduled to release on October 7, 2022. The PS4, Xbox One, and Switch versions are now listed in the company's release schedule (opens in new tab) simply as "TBA." The Switch version was already planned to launch later than other releases - the indefinite delay for the other two old-gen consoles is new.

This is the second major delay for Midnight Suns, which was originally set to release in the spring of 2022. We got some hands-on time with the game earlier this year, and came away impressed even with that early build.

Developer Firaxis says that Midnight Suns' apparent crossover with Doctor Strange 2 is just a coincidence - perhaps for the best, given how late the crossover is going to be by the time the game finally launches.