It looks like Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ Switch port has been delayed

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on October 7 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, though you’ll have to wait a while to play it on the Nintendo Switch.

Publisher 2K confirms in a press release that the Switch version of the upcoming tactical RPG will “be available at a later date”, though it doesn’t offer much beyond that.

A new trailer revealed at Summer Game Fest initially sparked cancellation fears among fans as the Nintendo logo was missing from the end, whereas the icons for the rest of the release platforms remained intact. While some thought Firaxis shelved the port, it seems to be coming at a later date at the time of writing.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Venom joining up with other villains to wreak havoc on a city. That’s a pretty neat way to introduce Spider-Man, who is joining the roster of playable characters. While we don’t get much regarding gameplay, we see a sleek new look for the web slinger alongside demonic versions of Venom, Sabretooth, Scarlet Witch, and Hulk. Scarlet Witch also stands among the heroes under a title card, suggesting that she’ll be part of the playable roster. It matches up with recent leaks, so it makes sense.

We have given this one a go for ourselves, coming away reasonably impressed. So far, the superhero take on XCOM looks like a good Marvel strategy game hiding a slick RPG. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Firaxis also explains how the XCOM team sold Marvel on a strategy card game shaped by Persona, Fire Emblem, and more. Essentially, the power of anime and JRPGs are not to be underestimated.

