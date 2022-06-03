Marvel's Midnight Suns leak seemingly confirms October release date, Spider-Man, and more

A leak for Marvel's Midnight Suns appeared to confirm two more characters and a release date for the upcoming strategy game, and now that Take-Two Interactive has issued a takedown notice on that leak, there seems to be little reason to doubt its veracity.

According to the leak, Marvel's Midnight Suns is due to launch on October 6 across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, and PS5. (The previously-announced Switch version is not mentioned here.) The info comes via retail listings discovered by Nils Ahrensmeier on Twitter (opens in new tab), who posted images of Midnight Suns' various editions and bonus features, before receiving a takedown notice from Take-Two (opens in new tab).

While the images are gone, however, the information remains available. The pricier versions of the game include skins for all the characters, including Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch, who have not yet been officially announced. The materials also make reference to an additional unannounced character, so there may be one more surprise coming closer to launch. Firaxis previously confirmed that there would be 12 Marvel's Midnight Sun characters, nine of which have already been (officially) announced.

An Enhanced Edition will include five bonus skins, while the Legendary Edition will include 23 bonus skins. The latter also includes the season pass, which has four DLC packs each including an additional hero as well as new missions and enemies.

Marvel's Midnight Suns recently got an age rating in South Korea, seemingly hinting that the game was getting closer to release. The game was previously scheduled for launch in spring 2022 before getting delayed to the second half of the year.

