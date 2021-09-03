Marvel's Midnight Suns guide: Everything we know so far

Get ready a strategic take on superheroes with Marvel's Midnight Suns, currently in development with the studio that made the iconic XCOM series, Firaxis Games.

The tactical RPG was announced at Gamescom in August and will feature characters from The Avengers, X-Men, and other Marvel A-listers like Blade, with players taking the role of new customizable character The Hunter.

"I grew up reading and loving Marvel comics," said Jake Solomon, creative director on the project at Firaxis Games.

"To be entrusted with these characters and their stories is an honor for me and the team. If you're a Marvel fan, or an RPG fan, or a fan of tactics games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will make these beloved characters come alive in a way that you've never seen before."

Here's everything we know about the game so far...

Marvel's Midnight Suns will be released in March 2022 by Firaxis Games and 2K Games. It's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Marvel's Midnight Suns characters

Marvel's Midnight Suns will feature 12 Marvel heroes alongside your character, the Hunter. So far the following nine heroes have been confirmed for Marvel's Midnight Suns characters:

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Dr. Strange

Wolverine

Ghost Rider

Magik

Blade

Nico Minoru

So aside from the three mystery characters who will no doubt be teased before release, expect to see post-launch content that keeps the game spicy with new heroes to add to your team. If Marvel has anything, it's plenty of heroes.

It also looks like each hero will have a set of skins so that you can personalize the look of your team. Publisher 2K Games is already offering a special Blade Nightstalker Skin just for signing up for updates about the game.

Free. Blade. Skin. Need we say more? Sign up for our newsletter and get the exclusive Blade Nightstalker Skin 👉 https://t.co/lTRzisU8p4 pic.twitter.com/P760HFBW61August 28, 2021 See more

Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay

The game is a tactical RPG where you'll choose three of the available Marvel heroes to accompany you on your missions. Their superhero abilities are represented by cards, and you can pick and choose which ability cards to use, allowing your to tailor your team's skills as you see fit.

"In Marvel's Midnight Suns, you aren’t learning how to fight or gradually grow stronger – you and your fellow heroes are already legends, and must combine everything in your arsenal to stop Lilith," said Solomon.

"Cards provide a new and refreshing way to approach tactics, allowing us to really go all-out in designing a combat system that makes every hero feel, look, and play differently."

When you're not on the battlefield, you'll be hanging out at the Abbey, a hub area where you can interact with your team of heroes.

"I think the equally powerful fantasy for fans of Marvel is not just fighting, it's actually how the heroes live with each other," Solomon told GamesRadar. "We have a large roster of heroes, 12 Marvel heroes in addition to The Hunter, and you have to choose between these heroes in terms of who you're going to focus on developing relationships with."

Those relationships can be developed with dialogue, spending time together and gift-giving but alas, not romance.

"With all these heroes from across the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more - this is a particularly interesting and diverse group of heroes who don't always see eye-to-eye," explained Chad Rocco, director of narrative at Firaxis Games. "As the Hunter, it will be up to you to help bridge the gap between the old guard and the new kids on the block."

Marvel’s Midnight Suns story

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The story for Marvel's Midnight Suns centers around Lilith, Mother of Demons, and also mother of the player character, the Hunter. You've been resurrected by the Avengers and the Midnight Suns because you're the only hero to have ever beaten mommy dearest, and they need to stop her before she can summon her master, the demonic Chthon.

The game is based on the Marvel comics series The Midnight Sons, who first appeared in the Ghost Rider comics in 1992. The game's release date, 2022, marks the 30th anniversary of the dark superhero team, so expect to see plenty more Midnight Sons and Suns around that time.