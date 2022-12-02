8 Marvel’s Midnight Suns tips to lead a supernatural superhero team

Use these Marvel’s Midnight Suns tips to help you assemble a powerful team of superheroes and master card-based tactics combat against the forces of Hydra and Lilith. Because Marvel’s Midnight Suns is split across combat encounters and exploring the Abbey with RPG elements, there are a lot of systems and mechanics to take in that can be a bit confusing. You might also think that the RPG aspects are less important, but these will help you create, manage, and upgrade your team, so it’s crucial that you know how it’s best to spend your time in the Abbey. Here are eight tips to get you started in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

1. Team composition matters

Your team composition is hugely important to succeeding in missions and emerging victorious at the end. When putting together your team of three, it’s essential that you have at least one character that can generate Heroism and another character that can use it. Heroism is a crucial resource as it allows your heroes to use some of their most powerful Heroic and Combo cards that can deal massive damage and really turn the tide of battle.



Doctor Strange and Nico Minoru are good for generating Heroism, while Captain Marvel and Ghost Rider are excellent at using it to fuel their most powerful attacks. However, you’ll also want to have some status effects in the mix too, so make sure all your characters have a good mix of cards with things like Knockback, Taunt, Mark, Bleed, and more to make life harder for your enemies and easier for your heroes – The Hunter, Blade, Iron Man, and Spider-Man are all great at applying various status effects.

2. Use environmental attacks whenever possible

Combat encounters will be filled with all sorts of objects that can be used to deliver environmental attacks or turn the tables on your enemies, ranging from launching a box at an enemy’s head to blowing up an exploding barrel. These attacks cost Heroism instead of Card Draws, so you can use them even after you’ve played all your Card Draws, so long as you have Heroism points – if you have leftover Heroism and still have your Move at the end of your turn, definitely use them to perform an environmental attack.



Many hero Attack cards also have the Knockback status effect, which you can use to launch enemies into various objects, and even other enemies, to cause extra damage. Some of these add status effects – for example, knocking an enemy into a fuse box will stun them, preventing them from acting on their turn. Doing as much as possible with your turns and seizing every opportunity is key to gaining and holding the upper hand in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, so make sure you don’t forget to use the environment to your advantage!

3. Use Card Redraws often and don’t save cards for too long

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Redraws are great for getting rid of unwanted cards but you should also use them on some of your best ones. While it can be tempting to hold onto particularly powerful cards, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use them, it can often be better to take a risk and use one of your two Redraws to get something else that you can use immediately or have ready for your next go. Doing something is always better than doing nothing in Midnight Suns and you have two Redraws per turn, so you may as well use them. Be brutal with the cards in your hand and swap out your favorite ones if they can’t be used effectively, or at all, on your current turn or the next.

4. Check in on activities regularly

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Generally, when playing through Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll start a day with everyone being awake and active. Use this opportunity to check the map and Superlink to see who wants to speak to you and if you’ve got any new messages. You should then, head over to the Yard and start a sparring session to train up a hero. After this, go over to the Forge and check in on any research projects you might have started. If one has been completed, start up another one, to keep a constant stream of upgrades coming in. Also make sure you analyze any Gamma Coils for new cards, study Artifacts for resources, or decrypt Intel Caches to send heroes on Hero Ops before you start any missions.



If you do a mission or another task, you’ll be skipped ahead to night. Since everyone is unwinding and ready to go to sleep, you can’t use the Forge, the Yard, CENTRAL, or the Mirror Table, so this is your time to socialize with your team and initiate any Hangouts. Then you can go to sleep and start over on a fresh new day. Make sure you don’t neglect either day or night aspects as hanging out with your team can be just as important as sorting out upgrades.

5. Spend time exploring the Abbey

(Image credit: 2K Games)

During both day and night periods, you can freely explore the Abbey and its grounds. There are all sorts of things you can find, such as ingredients that you might need for later, or collectible items that will get you a reward when you complete the set. You might also find mission items or gifts that you can give to heroes when you hangout to try and get even more Friendship XP.



As you explore, you’ll also spot glowing orbs on the ground of different colors. Make sure you collect these are they give you small amounts of Attack, Skill, or Heroic Essences or even Credits. Inspect any equipment that you find around the Abbey, use Words of Power in the grounds, and even pet the devil dog, Charlie, to gain Arcane Knowledge and increase your Arcane Level. The higher your Arcane Level, the more powerful your rewards from Arcane Chests are too.

6. Hangout with heroes to improve your Friendship Level

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Hangouts might seem like they exist as an excuse to interact with the other heroes, but they are very important as they’re the main way you’ll increase your Friendship Level with the individual heroes. Increasing your Friendship Level with a particular hero gets you exclusive gameplay benefits and cosmetic rewards for that hero, so it’s not something to ignore. During Hangouts, it’s important that you pay attention to the dialogue that ensues as you can get more XP for having a good conversation with the hero, and even more for giving them a gift they like. Bonus tip: heroes you take on missions are more likely to be available for Hangout afterwards!



Friendship Levels for individual heroes also all contribute to your overall Team Friendship Level for the entire Midnight Suns. Increase the Team Friendship Level and you’ll unlock more rewards, such as powerful Hero Combo ability cards which deal a lot of damage.

Get the War Games upgrade for the Forge first

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Once you’ve played enough of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to have access to the Forge and Research, make sure you get the War Games project started as soon as possible to get the Foundry upgrade, which massively improves Gamma Coil analyses. Once the project has been completed the following in-game day, you’ll be able to buy the Foundry upgrade – it costs 50 Credits to instantly install, so save your Credits too. The Foundry causes Gamma Coils to now yield four card choices (up from three), and lets you keep two cards, instead of one. This really helps you unlock and upgrade cards for your heroes early on, allowing you to improve your card decks for combat.

8. Make time for general missions

(Image credit: 2K Games)

After a few hours of playing, you’ll unlock general missions at the Mirror Table. These are combat encounters away from the main story that task you with completing a particular objective. They’re especially useful for getting resources needed to improve cards, install new upgrades for the Abbey, and get cosmetics for heroes. General missions are also not led by the Hunter, so you can take any three heroes in your squad to try out new abilities and level them up.



If you’re running low on Credits and desperately want to fund some sparring sessions or upgrades for the Forge and the Yard, then some general missions will award Credits. We also completed a mission that had an objective to open crates and doing so awarded varying amounts of Essences necessary for upgrading cards. Although, if you’re after new cards and upgrades for your heroes, seek out the general missions that award Gamma Coils and Intel Caches.