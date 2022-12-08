How to get Marvel’s Midnight Suns Arcane Keys

Get Marvel’s Midnight Suns Arcane Keys and use them to open Arcane Chests scattered around the Abbey and its grounds, getting you outfits and items for the Hunter and other Midnight Suns. Arcane Keys aren’t easy to find, however, and are pretty rare, especially when starting out. But daily sparring with other heroes and the Offering Bowl are reasonably reliable ways of getting Arcane Keys, and things will improve the more hours you sink into Marvel's Midnight Suns. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and using Midnight Suns Arcane Keys for Arcane Chests.

Midnight Suns Arcane Keys and Arcane Chests explained

Arcane Keys found in Marvel’s Midnight Suns are solely used to open Arcane Chests found in and around the Abbey. Arcane Chests are small wood and gold chests that contain cosmetic items and varying amounts of resources and currencies. We’ve found outfits for various heroes, clothing items for the Hunter, and resources such as Gloss, Credits, and Blueprints.

Improve Friendships (Image credit: 2K Games) You can get cosmetics for other heroes by increasing your Marvel's Midnight Suns Friendship levels with them too

Any Arcane Key can be used to open any Arcane Chest, but the chest’s rarity determines the rarity of the cosmetic gear you’ll find inside. These chests also get marked on your map once they’ve been discovered, and a chest’s rarity is also shown by its color and map icon color – grey is Common, blue is Rare, purple is Epic, and orange is Legendary.



Arcane Chests reset every few in-game days, so they can be opened endlessly to get rewards of a certain rarity. Your Arcane Level also determines how many rewards you get from Arcane Chests, so increase your Arcane Level to get more stuff from each Arcane Chest you open! You can find more on how to get more Arcane Knowledge further down.

Where to get Arcane Keys in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

When you first start Marvel’s Midnight Suns, there aren’t any ways to get Arcane Keys reliably, so you won’t be able to open many Arcane Chests. However, things will pick up as you progress, and things like the Offering Bowl, which is unlocked after placing all Elemental Rods at the Altar, really help with getting Arcane Keys and other resources. Here are a few ways you can get Midnight Suns Arcane Keys:

Exploring the Abbey grounds: Keys are hidden in some areas around the grounds of the Abbey. For example, check in the secret tunnel containing an ember of the forge – you reach it by going down a ladder. Also use Words of Power to open new paths and reveal hidden areas and objects.

Keys are hidden in some areas around the grounds of the Abbey. For example, check in the secret tunnel containing an ember of the forge – you reach it by going down a ladder. Also use Words of Power to open new paths and reveal hidden areas and objects. The Offering Bowl: The Offering Bowl is a great way of gaining resources by using Artifacts. Essentially, you place any Artifact into the bowl and then use the Reveal Word of Power to get one Arcane Key in return. You can only do this at night and just once per night. If you use any other power, you’ll get different resources – for example, we got some Gloss when using the Open Word of Power. Find the bowl down a path that’s southeast of the Elemental Altar.

The Offering Bowl is a great way of gaining resources by using Artifacts. Essentially, you place any Artifact into the bowl and then use the Reveal Word of Power to get one Arcane Key in return. You can only do this at night and just once per night. If you use any other power, you’ll get different resources – for example, we got some Gloss when using the Open Word of Power. Find the bowl down a path that’s southeast of the Elemental Altar. Sparring: Make sure you check all the heroes for daily sparring as sometimes one of them may offer an Arcane Key as a reward.

Make sure you check all the heroes for daily sparring as sometimes one of them may offer an Arcane Key as a reward. Place the Elemental Rods: An early Abbey quest you’ll have to do tasks you with finding and placing four Marvel’s Midnight Suns Elemental Rods at the Elemental Altar. Each rod you place will reward you with one Arcane Key, so that’s four in total.

How to get Arcane Knowledge and increase your Arcane Level in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Your Arcane Level enhances your rewards when looting glowing resource orbs and opening Arcane Chests using Arcane Keys around the Abbey. Here are the main ways of gaining Arcane Knowledge to increase your Arcane Level: