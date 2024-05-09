Developers pay tribute to immersive sim titans Arkane Austin and the career-shaping Dishonored series: "One of those games that changed my world view on game design"

Tributes for the Dishonored series and Arkane Austin are pouring in from game developers in the wake of the studio's closure.

Following Microsoft's shocking decision to close both Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks yesterday, a report claimed that Arkane Austin had been pitching a new Dishonored game before it was closed. Plenty of social media users are mourning what could have been, as well as speaking out in frustration as the same report claimed Tango had pitched Hi-Fi Rush 2 to Microsoft before its closure.

Game developers, however, are speaking out in tribute for the Dishonored series at large. Just below, you can see a litany of tweets from game developers around the world, with some going so far as to write that the Dishonored games changed their "world view on game design," and was a source of inspiration and admiration for other developers.

Dishonored was one of those games that changed my world view on game design and still is a constant source of inspiration. Amazing level design and systems in a fascinating world. The industry will not be the same without Arkane Austin. pic.twitter.com/ddcUPnDM9kMay 7, 2024

Dishonored is the only game I’ve ever considered for the title of “masterpiece”, please play it. We lost such an important studio, and the fact that every headline is calling them “the Redfall developers” is just adding insult to injury.May 8, 2024

There's also a lot of frustration that Microsoft's press release confirming Arkane Austin's closure failed to mention the Dishonored games. The tweet below, for example, criticizes Microsoft for omitting one of the more influential game series of the past generation and focusing instead on the developer's more recent efforts with Redfall.

The Dishonored series are the best AAA games I have ever played, bar none. Arkane Austin made the first one and I’m kinda sick to my stomach that no press releases have mentioned it at all https://t.co/gPhyY8rV1EMay 8, 2024

Like both Dishonored games are on my all time favorite lists, theyre genuinely Art and the fact that creativity and creation and REAL PEOPLE WITH LIVES get tossed away for fucking profit is so awfulMay 7, 2024

Unfortunately, following the studio's closure, there has been some misunderstanding about Arkane Austin's role in the Dishonored series. Many argue that it was purely Arkane Lyon who made the series, but that isn't true—the first Dishonored was a joint project between Arkane Austin and Lyon. Austin led the production, while Lyon was in charge of the artistic direction.

After a year of Xbox execs celebrating Hi-Fi Rush as a "break out hit" and saying "we don't quit" on games like Redfall, everyone wants to know what changed.