How to find G Rock in Hades 2

Getting Hades 2 G Rock, or Glassrock, requires you to bring the Crescent Pick all the way to the Mourning Fields in the Underworld. This rare crafting material is quite difficult to get, not only because getting to the third region of the Underworld in Hades 2 can be quite tricky, but also because Glassrock isn't especially common. However, when you do get it, you can use it to craft certain tool upgrades, weapon Aspects, and even the Argent Skull weapon. Here's what you need to know to get G Rock in Hades 2.

Where to get Hades 2 G Rock (Glassrock)

Glassrock is a material in Hades 2 that can be mined in the Fields of Mourning using the Crescent Pick. Look for the glossy, sharp, rock deposits (or let Selene's Reagent Sensing guide you) and hit it three times with the Pick, getting you three Glassrock - luckily you only need two G Rock to craft one of final Hades 2 weapons, the Argent Skull.

Since the Mourning Fields is the third region of the Underworld you'll venture to – and quite a short one, featuring only a few very large locations before reaching the guardian boss – there aren't many opportunities to get Glassrock in Hades 2. As you grow in strength, the journey to the fields should get easier, but unlocking Tool enchantments at the Silver Pool and upgrading the Crescent Pick will help a lot, letting you get more resources per deposit when mining. Annoyingly, you need G Rock to get these upgrades for the Pick.

Hades 2 G Rock uses

As mentioned, Glassrock is a crafting material in Hades 2, so it's used for all sorts of items, upgrades, and more. Here are some things you'll need G Rock for:

Argent Skull weapon: 2 Glassrock + 1 Hades 2 Bronze

2 Glassrock + 1 Hades 2 Bronze The Centaur Arcana Card upgrade: 8 Glassrock + 6 Moon Dust

8 Glassrock + 6 Moon Dust Aspect of Artemis: 15 Silver + 1 Glassrock

15 Silver + 1 Glassrock Aspect of Thanatos: 3 Glassrock + 1 Dark

3 Glassrock + 1 Dark Crescent Pick Rank II upgrade: 6 Glassrock + 4 Iron

