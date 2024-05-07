Fallout 4 Speak of the Devil password and walkthrough

The Fallout 4 Speak of the Devil quest will gain you some power armor as long as you can find a password midway through the quest. It's a simple mission but will require some travelling as you visit some radio towers and abandoned buildings to follow clues to set up some transmissions and unlock the final rewards.

Here's where to find the Fallout 4 Speak of the Devil password and complete the mission so you can pick up your own set of X-02 power armor.

Fallout 4 Speak of the Devil walkthrough

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Fallout 4 Speak of the Devil quest will first send you off to Browse the Wattz electronics store. The building has collapsed inside and there's a fair bit to explore inside but the thing you want - a holotape and note - is marked so isn't too hard to find. If you see a terminal that lets you turn on the various inactive robots, be careful what you do - the law enforcement mode will turn them on and make them aggressive, adding to the rad roach enemies you already have to fight.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The note and holotape will introduce you to the Black Devil, a mythical superhero character summoned by patriotic music to fight bad guys and right wrongs. Read them both and you'll get the next objective - to investigate the OMC-810 radio tower. You'll have to fight some Enclave Remnants when you get there but once they're dead look for the body of someone called Richie, who'll have a music catalogue and a note you'll need to progress.

Read the note and then interact with the radio tower control panel to raise the satellite dishes and add the music from Richie's holotape.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll now have to investigate the BADTFL regional office which will be full of raiders. Clear them out and head to the objective marker where you'll find a body slumped over a desk and a holotape to read.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Fallout 4 Speak of the Devil password

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you pick up Connie's holotape you'll find it's password protected, so you'll either need to find the password or hack it. The first option is the easiest if you know what to look for - check the note on the desk called Connie's Confession, which simply reads 'Check the wall'. That isn't hugely helpful but if you look behind Connie's body you'll see something in a hole - a pack of cigarettes and a cigarette paper.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The cigarette paper has the Speak of the Devil password: El Diablo Viene. Use that to access the holotape for the next step, which is to head to the OSC-527 relay tower. You'll probably have to fight some mole rats and a Brood Mother here. Again, you'll have to raise the tower and then upload the holotape requested.

The final step is is to Investigate the Boston Police Rationing Site mentioned In The Transcript. When you get there you won't find a way in on the ground floor so look for the shipping container that will let you jump onto the train and then onto the first floor roof of the building via the bright yellow container.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll then be able to follow the containers around to reach the other side of the building where there's a hole in the wall you can use to get in. Again there's some mole rats to deal with and once they're done look for the door at the bottom of the stairs to the utility tunnel.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There'll be some radroaches here to to kill but the thing you want to watch out for is the sloped corridor heading down, with pipe-lined walls. Before you go in, fire a shot at the floor a distance in to ignite the gas inside. Otherwise you run the risk of lighting it while fighting any enemies - there's some mole rats that will jump you in the tunnel for example.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

All that's left to do now is find the power armor in the cage and turn the radio on to play the music that opens it. The X-02 armor is now yours to collect. There's a few final bits to do at the terminal - deciding to restore the Enclave Signal or turn the radio for good, which can trigger a Enclave attack.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There's also a door to the Pike Tunnel with the password on a holotape near a body right by the door. But, as far as Speak of the Devil goes, you're done with this Fallout 4 mission.

