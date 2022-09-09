Tron is getting its own "visual novel adventure" from Bithell Games

Tron: Identity is a new "visual novel adventure" from developer Bithell Games, which will expand the Tron universe.

As announced during today's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, the game is set to launch in 2023, and can currently be wishlisted on Steam (opens in new tab). Platforms beyond PC have not yet been announced.

As the official description puts it, the story will follow "Query, a detective program tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom. Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it’s up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth."

This story is developing...