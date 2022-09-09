Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting Toy Story DLC this Fall

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed its first DLC: A Toy Story expansion launching in the Fall.

Revealed during today's Disney Marvel showcase, the Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story DLC will feature a new area to explore that looks a lot like Andy's bedroom from the Pixar movies. Naturally, you'll also get to pal around with the iconic pull-string toy doll Woody and Buzz Lightyear, taking them around the world to mingle with their fellow Disney stars like Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse.

Today's trailer showed some interesting interactions. One was Buzz Lightyear hanging out with Ursula from The Little Mermaid, which is about as unlikely a pair as can be fathomed. Then there was poor Woody looking like he was about to be gobbled down by Scar from The Lion King, but thankfully it appears he survived the ordeal.

The Toy Story DLC will also bring new outfits inspired by Woody and Buzz for you to dress up with and, presumably, there will be additional Toy Story-themed goodies for you to play around with.

Disney Dreamlight Valley just launched into early access on September 6, so it's a pleasant surprise to see it's already getting such a robust content update. Our early access review sees a lot of promise in Disney's take on the Animal Crossing formula, praising the fun stories and solid cast of characters while noting that collecting some resources can be pretty annoying.

For more games to chill out with, don't miss our guide to the best games like Animal Crossing out there.