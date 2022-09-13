Disney Dreamlight Valley does not have multiplayer but there are plans to add it

There is no Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer to try out at the moment, so you sadly can’t visit your friends’ valleys or speak to their Disney villagers. However, multiplayer is not totally off the cards, and will hopefully be added at some point in the future, just probably not during the game’s current early access period. We’ll change this guide as soon as we hear anything official from Gameloft about being able to play with friends but for now, here’s what we know about Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer and when it might be coming to the game.

Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have multiplayer?

Disney Dreamlight Valley does not currently have multiplayer and, by the sounds of things from this IGN article (opens in new tab), will not have multiplayer during the current early access period. However, developers Gameloft are planning on implementing multiplayer to the game at some point in the future, although we don’t know when this will be. Disney Dreamlight Valley released into early access on September 6, 2022 and will fully launch as a free-to-play game sometime in 2023, so expect multiplayer to arrive later next year.



When multiplayer does eventually launch for Disney Dreamlight Valley, we expect it will be similar to how it works in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – players can add friends and then visit their Dreamlight Valley to hang out, interact with Disney villagers, and explore. You might even be able to help each other by exchanging gifts of valuable resources or items needed for quests.



While multiplayer features won’t be coming to the game for a while, we do at least know that Disney Dreamlight Valley will receive content updates, including during early access. The Disney Dreamlight Valley content roadmap revealed these updates will start with a relatively small Lion King-themed update that introduces Scar, followed by a more substantial Toy Story update that brings Woody and other Disney Dreamlight Valley characters to the valley and adds a new Realm.