How to find all the items for Buzz in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story realm has finally been added, and with it a special Buzz Lightyear quest that allows you to add him to your valley. He needs your help finding a variety of items around Bonnie's room - two batteries, 10 race car track pieces, five Magic Growing Cactuses, and four of Bonnie's Drawings. Doing all of this will let you rescue Woody from where he's fallen out of the window, and get Buzz to move to the valley too!

Of course, don't forget you'll need to unlock the Toy Story realm in the Disney Dreamlight Valley castle first using 7,000 Dreamlight.

Batteries

How to find the batteries for Buzz in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The first thing that you'll need to find for Buzz in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pair of AA batteries - weirdly I thought he'd be a AAA man. They're your standard looking batteries, with a black body and silver top. Here's where to find both batteries:

Behind the shoebox and stack of books near the play oven

In front of another shoebox and book stack in the back left corner of the room beyond the wardrobe doors

Once you've found them, return them to Buzz to fix him and also the weirdly slow music in this realm.

Race Car Tracks

How to find the race car tracks for Buzz in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Next up, Buzz needs you to finish the race car track to dislodge the window latch. There are 10 track pieces to find, but the weird thing is is that they take two different forms. Firstly there's the normal wooden track pieces that you'd expect, but there are also the smaller pieces with two bumps on them to find. You can see both in the image above.

Here's where to find all 10 race car track pieces:

At the bottom of the track tower atop a green box near where you enter the realm (normal track) At the bottom of the book/box stack near the play oven where you found the battery (normal track) Behind the other track tower near the penguin (short piece) In the front corner of the room near the blue paper with clouds and music on (normal track) To the right of the green legs of the flower table that Buzz is standing on (short piece) Around back behind the green legs of the flower table (normal track) At the back right-hand corner near a pile of foam squares (short piece) Inside the wardrobe on the left-hand side (normal track) By the nightstand to the left of the bed (normal track) Behind the ramp up to the basket taking you to Buzz (short piece)

When you've got all 10, return to Buzz to hand them in.

Magic Growing Cactuses

How to find the Magic Growing Cactuses for Buzz in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Now that the track is complete, it seemingly needs a bit of a boost to get everything in the right place, so to do that you'll need to collect five Magic Growing Cactuses. Now, at this collection stage that's a bit of a misnomer as they actually look more like juicers, as you can see above.

Here's why to find all five Magic Growing Cactuses for Buzz:

Red: At the bottom of the ramp leading up to where Buzz is standing

At the bottom of the ramp leading up to where Buzz is standing Blue: Under the track directly opposite Buzz near the play oven

Under the track directly opposite Buzz near the play oven Green (1): Inside the wardrobe on the right by the backpack

Inside the wardrobe on the right by the backpack Yellow: In the back-left corner of the room against the wall

In the back-left corner of the room against the wall Green (2): In the back-right corner of the room near the foam squares

Once you've got all five, you'll need to place each one under the tracks that require heightening. Two of these track pieces will need two cactuses each, while the other will only need a single cactus.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

After that, you'll need to water each track piece you just interacted with to make the cactus actually look like a cactus. Walk up to each piece until it glows white and then water it to see the cactuses finally take shape.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Return to Buzz and then he'll give you a toy car, which you'll need to take to the ladder near the play oven. When you get there a cutscene will play out and you'll now find Woody has also made it to the Toy Story realm from his little adventure.

Go talk to him and then to Buzz.

Bonnie's Drawings

How to find Bonnie's Drawings for Buzz in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The final part of this quest is to find the Blueprints for the farm that they need to rebuild before Bonnie comes back from her vacation. There are four of Bonnie's drawings to be found around the room, each on a different colored piece of paper, and all adorned with gold star stickers. You'll need to take a selfie with each one.

Here's how to find all four of Bonnie's drawings:

Pink: High on the wall to the left of the play oven

High on the wall to the left of the play oven Purple: Inside the wardrobe on the left-hand wall

Inside the wardrobe on the left-hand wall Green : In front of the box / stack of books by the nightstand

: In front of the box / stack of books by the nightstand Yellow: On the inside of the white cabinet on the right hand side of the room when you look at the bed

After that, return once more to Buzz who'll explain he needs more resources. It's here you'll suggest he moves to the Valley, so then it's just a case of finding a spot for his RV and then paying Scrooge the 10,000 Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Coins he needs to do whatever it is he does.