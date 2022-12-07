Stitch has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and we'll give you advanced warning that it's going to take you a few days to get the cheeky blue fuzzball in your game. In fact, it's going to take so long that we've not actually gotten to the end of the quest yet, so this guide is a work in progress so far. Nonetheless, below you'll find all the steps we currently know about on how to get Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to find Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

1. Find the Slimy Stocking (Image: © Gameloft) The first step for finding Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to look for a Slimy Stocking. It's found at a random location on Dazzle Beach so keep your eyes peeled for the above item on the sand. This will trigger the quest "The Mystery of the Stolen Socks". You need to figure out who owns the sock, but with a picture of Donald's face on the quest, and DD sown into the socks, it's pretty clear who it belongs to.

2. Take the Slimy Stocking to Donald (Image: © Gameloft) Return the Slimy Stocking to Donald and he'll be very pleased to get his... dishcloth... back, although he's pretty annoyed at the bitemarks and spit all over it. He blames sock-stealing aliens for the theft, so now it's time to look for evidence.

3. Clear Donald's house of rubbish (Image: © Gameloft) Next up you'll have to look for that evidence by clearing rubbish in Donald's houseboat. There are five piles to clear literally by stamping on them, and in the fifth you'll find the Strange Device.

4. Give the "Strange Device" to Donald (Image: © Gameloft) Give the Strange Device to Donald and he'll absolutely take it as proof of alien invasions. When a little bit of the drool from the sock falls on the machine, it starts doing something.

5. Wait a few days (Image: © Gameloft) And from here, it's essentially a waiting game. The fact the Strange Device says it's processed 33% suggest it's going to take at least 48 hours for the next stage of this quest to appear. When it does, we'll update this guide. Over 24 hours after we did the above there's still nothing there, so the minute that changes we'll be back.

